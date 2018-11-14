‘Fortnite’ Adds Mounted Turret While Glider Re-Deployment Is Disabled

It’s a new week, which means a new update for Fortnite’s Battle Royale and Save the World modes. With new LTM’s and new cosmetic options on the way, the latest patch also disabled a feature that seemed to have the player-base divided: Glider Re-Deployment. Additionally, Epic Games also added a sweet new turret!

First things first, the mounted turret:

Mounted Turret added (Legendary Trap)

Found in Floor Loot, Supply Drops, Vending Machines, and Supply Llamas

Unlimited Ammo, but will overheat if fired too often.

Can only be placed on floors.

Damage the Mounted Turret by shooting it directly or by destroying structural support. The floor piece it is placed on is invulnerable.

Once placed, can be used by any player regardless of team affiliation.

The studio also added a mention about the Glider Re-Deployment feature, removing it from the base game though it will still be available to use in the Playground mode:

We are disabling Glider Re-Deploy in all default modes starting in v6.30. It will remain in the larger team modes (e.g. Soaring 50s, Disco Domination etc.) and Playground to allow ongoing experimentation with this feature.

Glider Redeploy will now only activate the Glider. Skydiving will no longer be available when using Glider Redeploy. The Skydiving state will still be activated when jumping from the Battle Bus, using Launch Pads, or any type of Rifts. If Skydiving from Launch Pads or Rifts, the forced Glider deploy height has been raised from 15.5 meters to 35 meters.



There were also a few bugs with the Re-Deployment and how players land that were handled as well:

Fixed an issue where holding the Interact binding while skydiving would not automatically start opening chests upon landing.

Fixed an issue where players briefly continued to look like they were skydiving when landing.

Fixed issue where PS4 controller lighting could be the wrong color.

The latest update for Fortnite is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices. What do you think about the latest changes? Join in on the conversation below!