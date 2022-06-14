New Fortnite Item Is Basically Spider-Man's Web Shooter

✖

Fortnite's Web-Shooters added back in Chapter 3 Season 1 are not back in the game right now, but they sort of are if you squint a bit at the game's newest item. Epic Games announced this week that it's adding something called the "Grapple Glove" which is basically identical to the Web-Shooters at least in terms of how the utility item functions in-game. The Grapple Glove is now live in Fortnite, so players can test it out themselves to see how closely it lines up to the appeal of the licensed Web-Shooters.

The new Fortnite item was revealed this week in the latest Fortnite update following the inevitable leaks that hinted at its arrival ahead of time. To use it, you simply shoot the grappling hook at some surface with speed ramping up over the first three swings until players are flying as fast as possible. Players can also get creative with their mobility combos to keep opponents guessing as to where they'll land.

"If you miss a shot and land on the ground, you'll have a brief window of time to shoot the grappling hook and come back swinging," Epic Games said. "You'll have an even longer window if you slide out of a swing, so don't be afraid to combo some slides into your swinging action! But don't worry if the window of time runs out: after a brief cooldown, the Grapple Glove will ready itself back up."

Pay no attention to the man swinging from the trees. His gloves tho 👀



Grapple Gloves are now in game #FortniteVibin pic.twitter.com/pcBmDN7G4p — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 14, 2022

You can find these new Grapple Gloves in toolboxes containing the item as well as "pink Grapple Stops throughout the island," but don't expect the usefulness of the item to last forever. They do have limited charges, so you'll have to plan those carefully whether they're used to traverse the map or to snag another useful item before someone else can.

"When the Grapple Glove's ready again, that's your cue to get back in the air," Epic Games continued. "Or perhaps to get something out of reach… You can also shoot its grappling hook to pull items towards you! Keep shooting the grappling hook until your Grapple Glove's out of charges."

Fortnite's new Grapple Gun item is now available to find in-game.