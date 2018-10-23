‘Fortnite’ Halloween Event Release Date Leaked

Last year, the team over at Epic Games had a festive Halloween in Fortnite’s humble beginnings with themed-skin, the Skull Trooper, and that epic Pumpkin Rocket Launcher. Over the past week the studio has been teasing the return of the festivities with “Fortnitemares” but it looks like we finally have a release date for when the actual event will go down.

According to a recent post on PlayStation 4, the Fortnitemares event is set to kick off on October 24th. That would make sense given that their latest patch is set to go live on the same date.

With Challenges being such a huge focus in the Battle Royale title, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Halloween event would run much in the same way. Going by the listing itself, players will have a chance to undergo specific tasks in an effort to unlock some sweet, sweet cosmetic items. Save those V-Bucks, because the chance to earn them with nothing but your time will be available starting tomorrow.

According to the listing, “Darkness has risen …” and “spooky rewards await” starting on October 24 at 11 AM through November 4 at Midnight. The part about the times that’s a bit odd is that the patches for Fortnite go live really early in the morning, as early as 3 AM PT, so the 11 AM projected start time is a bit off. Hopefully we’ll be able to learn more later today – and if not, there’s only one more day to wait.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. Are you ready for even more Halloween goodness? Sound off with all of your thoughts regarding Fortnite and the recent changes to map and where you’re planning on dropping in the comment section below!

As for the latest season now in its fifth week:

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”

