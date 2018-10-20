‘Fortnite’ Halloween Event Teased

Last year, the team over at Epic Games had a festive Halloween in Fortnite’s humble beginnings with themed-skin, the Skull Trooper, and that epic Pumpkin Rocket Launcher. Now it looks like the studio is teasing the Halloween festivities’ return:

Costumes and dancing,

Partner up, be wise.

They could be friendly,

Or a ghoul in disguise. #Fortnitemares pic.twitter.com/vOasjQEj1k — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 20, 2018

It looks like the Ghoul Trooper might be making its way back into the game which is perfect timing considering the Skull Trooper recently made its way back. Captioned with “Costumes and dancing, Partner up, be wise. They could be friendly, Or a ghoul in disguise,” it looks like it’s about to get spooky again – party over at Paradise Palms!

Admittedly a Halloween event won’t have much of an impact given that Season 6 has brought a lot of ‘spooky’ changes. From those creepy runes, the all of the Corrupted areas, let’s be honest – the Halloween party got started long before this teaser hit.

Needless to say, whatever happens those that are actively playing the popular online game are stoked:

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. Are you ready for even more Halloween goodness?Sound off with all of your thoughts regarding Fortnite and the recent changes to map and where you’re planning on dropping in the comment section below!

As for the latest season now in its fourth week:

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”

For even more happening in the Fortnite-verse, feel free to check out our Game Hub for updates, leaks, cosplay, and much more!