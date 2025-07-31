New Fortnite Rumor Claims Another Halo Skin Is Coming Soon

The first Halo x Fortnite collaboration included just one skin, but another one could be coming soon. Master Chief, the mascot of the entire Halo series, landed in the metaverse at the end of 2020. Now, almost five years later, a new member of the Halo franchise just might be coming to the Item Shop or a Battle Pass near you.

Fortnite May Get Another Round of the Halo Collaboration

A new rumor has sprouted that a Female Spartan from Halo might be coming to Fortnite in the coming weeks. It is important to note that while this came from a leaker, it was branded a rumor. That’s different than if said leaker had uncovered the skin in the game files. As of now, it’s speculation based on what a source told two leakers “a while ago.”

RUMOR: Female Spartan (Halo) might be coming soon 🔥



– Female character, name unknown

– Red/Blue Energy Sword Pickaxe

– Someone told me & @FNBRintel a while ago

– 4chan claims Halo in S4 Battle Pass



Can't verify the 4chan part, if true, S4 is called "Invasion Evolved" pic.twitter.com/mwuiNA11Me — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 30, 2025

Nevertheless, the rumor is that the character, whose name remains unknown, is expected to arrive in some capacity fairly soon. It will come with a red/blue energy sword pickaxe like the ones used in the Halo series. That is the only other cosmetic that the leaker mentioned. There was no talk of an emote, back bling, glider, or anything else, though it is still very possible that those items come with it.

Others on the internet claim that the skin will be part of the Chapter 6 Season 4 Battle Pass. The leaker, ShiinaBR, clarified that this part is hard to verify. If it is true, then the season will also be called “Invasion Evolved,” which is clearly a reference to Halo: Combat Evolved, from 2001. If it is on the pass, it will undoubtedly come with a full set of unlockable cosmetics so you can fill out an entire locker to match the outfit.

The last mainline game was Halo Infinite in 2021, though it was not a huge success. There are reportedly several new Halo games in development, including a potential remake of Combat Evolved, which would fit with the above rumor. Halo has been quiet for a little while, but it does seem as if the series is going to have a rebirth in the coming years.

However, Chapter 6 Season 4 is going to arrive on August 7th, which makes it hard to imagine a Halo remake being put out anywhere near the time of the season to capture the relevancy. Unless Halo Studios (formerly 343 Industries) has been secretly working on it and is going to stealth drop it with no marketing, the Halo: Combat Evolved remake isn’t going to come out to match up with the Fortnite season.

Master Chief is a pretty old cosmetic in Fortnite. It has been seen four times in the Item Shop in the last three months, but it’s otherwise been fairly rare. At one point, it was unavailable for almost 1,000 days, so it was hard to find. If and when the new Halo skin drops in the Item Shop or in the Battle Pass, it is fair to expect Master Chief to come back, too.