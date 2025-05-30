Big Halo Announcement Rumored for This Year

A new entry in the Halo series could be announced sooner than you think. The sci-fi shooter franchise has been a long-standing series since the early days of Xbox. While nothing has been confirmed for a new entry or spin-off installment, fans have been patiently waiting for another Halo project since the launch of 2021’s Halo Infinite. It sounds like the vocals for the iconic Halo theme might be warming up, however, as rumors of a “Big Halo Announcement” are expected to occur during the Halo World Championship this October.

The Halo franchise has brought some of the best action shooters to the Xbox, with titles such as Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 3, and Halo: Reach, which have garnered praise from critics and players alike. While Halo Infinite captured the attention of many Halo fans for its return to its original form, the question remained as to when the next best entry could arrive. After four years, the announcement of Halo Studios offered a sigh of relief, as the prospect of future installments was secured following the switch to Unreal Engine 5. Up until now, there hasn’t been much information regarding the next phase of the studio, but it appears that an announcement is forthcoming.

This rumor derives from YouTuber Rebs Gaming, who notes in his video that he got the exclusive news from a Halo Championship Series attendee. The recent championship was held last week with Halo Infinite esports players, who tested out the combat system for the upcoming Search and Destroy Extraction mode. The attendee asked one of the developers at the booth, who said that Halo Studios has a big announcement for the Halo World Championship in October.

A big Halo Announcement is set to be revealed at the Halo World Championship in October.

While this Halo rumor should be taken with a grain of salt, this isn’t much of a reach considering the World Championship last year was where the announcement of Halo Studios was made. Having already given a glimpse into what the franchise will look like in the future, it does feel like an obvious place to showcase the next Halo series game. The video also acknowledges the fact that Halo Infinite has been supporting esports for four years and has hinted at the possibility of the next seasons being the most epic and exciting ones that the studio has seen. Obviously, the marketing could be to continue the excitement for the game, but seeing how they have showcased the new Master Chief look, it’s easy to see how these could line up.

There’s reason to point to October being the next place to look for Halo news, but there’s a chance that Summer Game Fest could be a prime opportunity to tease the return of the series. The Xbox Games Showcase is set for June 8th, which could see the next Halo installment announced. We can’t say for sure when the news will be shown, but don’t count out the possibility of seeing something come from Halo Studios in the near future.

What do you think about the big Halo announcement? Would you like to see a new mainline entry, a spin-off, or a remake? Let us know in the comments section down below!