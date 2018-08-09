Fortnite: How to Complete the “Hit a Golf Ball From Tee to Green on Different Holes” Challenge

Every week there are a new set of challenges given to Fortnite players from the team over at Epic games. Each week, players must complete a certain set of quests in order to earn Battle Stars and unlock higher level tiers for some sweet, sweet loot and even more XP. With Season 5 Week 5’s challenges now live, we’re here to help making that questing a little bit easier so you can successfully complete the new week and get that progressive gear.

One of the exclusive challenges this week is to “hit a golf ball from tee to green on different holes.” This one is a little lengthier and might be good to do in duos so nobody snipes you while you’re focused on get that hole in one. Players will also need to have the gold ball toy, which is a part of the big Toy update, unlocked. Simply equip the emote, go to a tee and hit that golf action. Keep it going until you get it to the green.

As is with golf in real life, you need some fresh greenery to get started. What’s the perfect place for a course? Lazy Links, of course! Unfamiliar with the name? It’s where Anarchy Acres used to be before those pesky rifts! If you want to get started on your game right off the bat … or, er, club – pretty much just drop near Lazy Links and get started.

Keep in mind, though – just because you’re enjoying a nice game doesn’t mean everyone else is. This is Battle Royale afterall, so keep that head on a swivel at all times because there will be players looking to capitalize on your distraction.

It is important to note that the team is doing things a bit differently this go around. Before, only Battle Pass members could partake in the challenges. Now they are spreading the wealth a bit with both Battle Pass and Free Challenges. Ready for what Week 5 has to offer? Let’s get started:

Free Challenges:

Search Chests in Junk Junction – 0/7

Use Portal Rifts – 0/3

Eliminate Opponents in a Single Match – 0/3

Battle Pass Challenges:

Deal Damage to Players With a Clinger, Stink Bomb, or Grenade – 0/300

Hit a Golf Ball From Tee to Green on Different Holes – 0/5

Follow the Treasure Map Found in Snobby Shores – 0/1

Eliminate Opponents in Shifty Shafts – 0/3

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here! Don’t forget to also tune it into our Fortnite Community Hub right here to stay in the know!