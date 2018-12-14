‘Fortnite’: How to Complete the Sheet Music Piano Challenge

Just like every week, there’s a new set of challenges that await Fortnite players but since it’s day one, the objectives will make hot locations even spicier. That’s why knowing exactly where to go and what needs to be done becomes important when completing each week’s challenges and week 2 of the new season is no different. Having a gameplan in place increases the chances of success and not being taken out before the objectives are cleared.

This week’s challenges includes the “Play the Sheet Music on pianos near Pleasant Park and Lonely Lodge” questline and to help you knock this one out of the park, we put together a handy dandy little guide to get you on your way.

In Fortnite, there are two giant pianos and players will already see the sheet music waiting. For those that want to knock out two quests with one Battle Star (not really), there is a piano near the abandoned mansion – which is also another challenge available this week. To find that location, check out our previous guide here.

The other piano can be found just west of Pleasant Park on top of the mountain. Personally, I’d hit this one first – that way following the second piano you can roll right into the abandoned mansion dance off. Plus, the sheet music is shorter, which makes it the more effecient task.

Also it’s important to note that you can’t use the piano if it’s already in use – so be patient.

Ready to take on the rest of the challenges? Here’s what you need to know to get started:

Free Challenges

Search a Chest in different Named Locations ( 7 )

) Damage opponents with different types of weapons ( 5 )

) Eliminate opponents in Snobby Shores or Fatal Fields (3)

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Visit Snobby Shores and Pleasant Park in a single match ( 2 )

) Play the Sheet Music on pianos near Pleasant Park and Lonely Lodge ( 2 )

) Compete in a Dance Off at an abandoned mansion ( 1 )

) Eliminate an opponent from at least 50m away (1)

This week’s challenges are pretty simple and straight forward! Land in Snobby Shores and make your way over to Pleasant Park for one, make sure to scope in an enemy from a good distance for the 50m challenge, and make sure to search the various chests. We’ll be getting a full guide out later today, so stay tuned!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices.