‘Fortnite’: How to Fully Unlock the Prisoner Skin, Stage 4 Location

When Epic Games first revealed their new Prisoner skin, Fortnite players were instantly intrigued by the transition from ice to fire. Now that the cosmetic item is available in the battle royale game, many are seeking to fully level up this progressive skin to reach its final form. In order to do just that, there are a few things you need to know about the campfires and keys.

Unlock the Prisoner

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can’t begin to progress the new skin if you don’t have the skin itself. In order to get this particular item, you’ll need to have completed all of week 9’s challenges and the secret battle star location.

To take him from his base form wrapped in chains, there are four stages to clear.

Stage 2: The Keys

The first key will be found where the prisoner was first freed in the Polar Peak castle upon a desk north of the mountain. In order to interact with this key however, you will need to have the prisoner skin equipped.

Stage 3: Campfires

Previously we had a guide that showed all of the locations for the campfires, but it turns out — it’s one specific campfire that’s needed. Before getting started, make sure you have the Padlock back bling and the Prisoner skin equipped.

You’re going to want to head over to the north part of Paradise Palms. There’s a hill marked on the map above — with the correct cosmetic items equipped, head to the hill and interact with the campfire to trigger stage 3’s completion.

Stage 4: One Final Puzzle

The fourth stage is available now and its location was hinted at in a previous loading screen seen at the top of the article. What you’re going to have to do is simple, really you just need to drop in at a certain area.

There’s a hill that you’ll find between Wailing Woods (before it burns) and The Block. Head there and at the top, you’ll see a stone circle with empty pots as seen in the loading screen. Simply stand in the middle to activate the flames and BOOM – final stage of the Prisoner skin has officially been unlocked. Congrats!

As for the game itself, Fortnite is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices.

Excited to see how Epic Games plans to wrap up the seventh season? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!