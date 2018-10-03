‘Fortnite’: How to Move Faster With New Chiller Trap

Fortnite players are already making smart use of the new Chiller trap, but they’re using it to move across the map quicker instead of freezing their competition.

Added in Epic Games’ latest Fortnite update, the new trap freezes the feet of enemies that walk over it. A Common trap that can be placed on different structures, the trap applies an icy effect to opponents or allies and makes it so that they slide around and can’t get a decent footing.

It’s a trap that has its place in build-off fights or in areas with numerous ramps and vertical climbs since it makes scaling these ramps impossible once affected by the trap. While it wouldn’t be ideal to freeze yourself in those situations, players are quickly finding out that the Chiller trap can be used to swiftly navigate the map if you have other resources on-hand.

Sharing the video above, a Redditor by the name of SchwarzENTegger proposed a strategy to outrun the storm that involves using the Chiller trap and some Shockwave Grenades. By chilling their own feet, sliding forward, and throwing a Shockwave Grenade at just the right angle, the player propels themselves forward and picks up some serious speed that continues with every Shockwave Grenade thrown. The end of the video shows that a considerable distance was crossed in a short amount of time by using the combination. Considering no fall damage is taken when being rocketed into the air by a Shockwave Grenade, the combo could also be used in high-up altercations to make a quick escape and keep sliding once you land.

Players don’t have to have a Shockwave Grenade in their inventory to make use of the Chiller’s bonus speed either. Fortnite’s airborne landmass that’s been dubbed Loot Lake Island has been floating around the map, the power of Kevin the Cube leaving small pockets of energy on the ground in the form of Runes. Stepping on one of these Runes results in the same bouncy effect that players experienced when interacting with Kevin or the transformed Loot Lake prior to the island lifting into the air. With no player-propelling items on-hand, Redditor VeSportsHades shared a demonstration that showed them using a similar strategy as the previous video except with the Shockwave Grenade subbed out for the Rune. The effect isn’t quite as dramatic or effective, but it’s a burst of speed that could be useful in a pinch.

Maintaining the speed gained from different items wasn’t an effect of the Chiller that was mentioned in the patch notes, so it’s unclear at this time whether the effect is intended or will be patched out in a future update.