Fortnite Week 4: How to Solve “Search Between a Bench, Ice Cream Truck, and Helicopter” Challenge

The Week 4 challenges for Fortnite is now live for Battle Pass players and Epic Games has made short time at making sure there is enough variety to keep Victory Royale seekers intrigued. One of the challenges in particular features ice cream trucks and helicopters, so naturally we’re going to have to talk about it.

The most efficient way to tackle this particular challenge is to head on over to the Moisty Mire. The star is North East of the mire itself heading east of the Prison:

Follow the location on the map circled above and interact with the star by ‘searching’ it. That’s it. It’s that easy! We actually think the name is more complicated than the challenge itself, but it never hurts to have a little additional help!

Deal damage with Assault Rifles to opponents (1,000)

Search Chests in Wailing Woods (7)

Search 7 Ammo Boxes in a single match (7)

Visit the center of different Storm Circles in a single match (3)

Search between a Bench, Ice Cream Truck, and a Helicopter (1) ( HARD )

) Trap Eliminations (1) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Snobby Shores (3) (HARD)

Complete all of the above challenges to unlock a special reward, those Battle Stars definitely pay off when looking to maximize your loot. If you haven’t checked out the Battle Pass membership yet, here’s what you need to do:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Availble for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS devices. The game is expected to also become available for Android users in the near future, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed.