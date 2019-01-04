‘Fortnite’: How to Solve the ‘Search Between a Giant Rock Man, a Crowned Tomato, and an Encircled Tree’ Challenge

It’s time to get down on week 5’s challenges for Fortnite Battle Pass players as a new week begins. Just like every week prior, players are given a certain set of tasks to complete by Epic Games in order to earn those Battle Stars and rank those tiers up. One of this week’s challenges includes the “‘Search Between a Giant Rock Man, a Crowned Tomato, and an Encircled Tree” task and for those looking for optimal efficiency, here’s how to get it fast.

For this particular challenge, you’re going to want to drop down near the Tomato Temple on the map. Head just east of the temple itself where you’ll see the entrance to a bridge that’s covered near a pile of rocks. You’ll see the Battle Star nestled among the brown grass, simply walk up to it to interact and voila! New Battle Star.

For those looking to get back into the battlefield for a chance to show off to other players and uncover new Battle Stars, Weeks 5’s challenges are now live. Just in case you may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that stylish gear and show everybody else who is boss.

Ready to take on the other challenges? Here’s what you need to know to get started:

Free Challenges

Stage 1: Land at Polar Peak (1)

Deal damage to opponents structures (5,000)

Suppressed weapon eliminations (3)

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Dance on top of a Water Tower (1)

Search chests at Wailing Woods or Paradise Palms (7)

Search between a giant rock man, a crowned tomato, and an encircled tree (1)

Eliminate an opponent from closer than 5m away (3)

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. What do you think of this week’s challenges? Hoping to see the return of past objectives with next week? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!