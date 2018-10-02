‘Fortnite:’ How to Win 1v1 for a Victory Royale

Fortnite players often find themselves in 1v1 situations where an opponent hides builds a structure and hides inside of it, a scenario that can be avoided with a well-placed roof.

Sharing the anti-turtling tip in a new video, Fortnite player and how-to explainer ImSpeedyGonzalez who’s also found on YouTube through his MarcosGonzalezTV channel taught players how to triumph in a 1v1 situation where an opponent stays inside their walled building and waits for an opportunity. All it takes is one roof, referred to as a cone in ImSpeedyGonzalez’s video since it’s not actually going on top of a structure.

The technique focuses on putting an end to turtling, a common term in games that means hiding behind defenses to prolong an engagement. Recreating a common scene in a 1v1 situation where the opposing player walls themselves in and builds a ramp on the ground to give a height advantage while turbo-building another wall in front of it, he explains how a roof can be used to stop the strategy before it even starts.

“What you can do to counter this is before you start spamming your SMG, you can place this cone in here and then start spamming,” he said while demonstrating the technique, placing a roof inside of the opponent’s structure. “And now they can’t place this ramp, so it’s a lot easier to hit them.”

In an even better possible outcome, the cone will be dropped precisely on top of the opponent to trap them inside of the structure, thus disorienting them and making it harder to see what you’re doing while they’re inside of it. While they’re breaking it apart to free themselves and set up their typical ramp strategy, you can put your plan of attack into action. He expressed that getting the angle right on the cone is the most important part, but if you can get that down, you’ll be able to thwart enemies’ turtling schemes with ease.

Showing the technique in action, he shared a replay of a turtling scenario where a player was holed up in an existing structure and was waiting on him to come through a door. Instead of taking that route, he weakened a wall before dropping a cone on them and replacing the damaged wall with his own so that it could be edited.

He added that the plan won’t always work, especially if they already have a ramp built in their building, but being quick enough in a 1v1 engagement could end the fight before it even has a chance to begin and bring players one elimination closer to a Victory Royale.