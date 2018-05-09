‘Fortnite’ Infinity Gauntlet Mode Lets You Become Thanos

The world destroyer himself — Thanos — is coming to Fortnite. We’ve shared several fan-made outfit and skin ideas with you guys, but this is the real deal. EPIC Games revealed this morning, via Entertainment Weekly, that the “Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup” will be coming to Fortnite‘s Battle Royale mode beginning tomorrow, May 8.

This will be a pretty standard Battle Royale experience, with one huge twist: At some point in the match, the Infinity Gauntlet is going to spawn somewhere on the island. You can expect everyone to make a mad dash for the Gauntlet as soon as it appears, because whoever is lucky enough to take hold of it will transform into Thanos himself. The article states that players will be able to wield “all the power that comes with [Thanos],” and until we see him in action, we’re not exactly sure what that will mean.

Is grabbing the Infinity Gauntlet going to give you the power to snap your fingers and instantly end the game? Will it simply give you an overpowered magical projectile with infinite ammunition? Will it offer its own shield, or let you slow down time? We need details!

So how did this incredible crossover come to be? Simple: The Russo brothers are just like the rest of us, and they’re obsessed with Fortnite, too. “Over the past few months, while we were editing Infinity War, we’d take breaks to hop on and get in a few games,” Joe Russo revealed to EW. “And then we started thinking, how cool would it be to have some kind of Avengers–Fortnite mashup? So we stalked [EPIC Games creative director] Donald.”

Donald Mustard was predictably excited by the idea. “Out of the blue,” he said, “I get this call from Joe. And after a bit of geeking out over each other’s work, we start brainstorming these crazy ideas. It was really important that whatever we did, it had to be super authentic to both Fortnite and the Avengers: Infinity War, and something that fans of both would be excited about. About an hour later, we had the bones of this awesome idea for a limited time gameplay mode, and almost immediately our team got started.”

Starting tomorrow, no matter where you play Fortnite, the Infinity Gauntlet mode will be available to play. We haven’t heard how long it will be sticking around, so you better hop on while you can!