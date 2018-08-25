‘Fortnite’ Is Adding Input-Based Matchmaking

Epic Games announced plans to add input-based matchmaking to Fortnite, a system that’ll separate keyboard and mouse users from those who play with controllers.

The news about the improved matchmaking system was announced in the most recent state of development update for the game that Epic Games shared on Friday. Saying that it had plans for more than one positive change involving the game’s controls, the first improvement deals with how players using different input devices are grouped together. For those who prefer using a keyboard and mouse on a console, you’ll soon be placed against PC players who use the same setup.

“We have an upgrade to our matchmaking logic that will allow for a more even playing field when enjoying Fortnite with your input device of choice,” Epic Games’ state of development post said. “In an upcoming release we’ll be implementing input based matchmaking, which will pair you against players who are using the same peripherals (e.g. controller vs controller, KB+M vs KB+M).”

Dive into upcoming features, adjustments and ongoing efforts in our latest State of Development!//t.co/71kas6VDgY pic.twitter.com/Vt8brrBphQ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 24, 2018

A timeframe for when the change will be implemented wasn’t given beyond saying that it’s upcoming, but it’s welcome news for any console players who don’t want to be stuck playing against keyboard and mouse users. The post went on to explain that this change means of anyone in a console player’s party is using a keyboard and mouse instead of a controller, the whole group will face PC players instead. As always, a PC player in a party will still result in the whole party similarly being matched against other PC players.

The change is a significant one for Fortnite as it evens the console playing field, specifically on the PlayStation 4 where people are known to use the keyboard and mouse input to give them an advantage. Using the PC input devices on consoles is a controversial decision among console players since it gives an advantage over others who use controllers due to the increased precision that’s gained from using a mouse.

Microsoft has tackled the issue of mixing controller users in with controller players in the past by leaving it up to the developer to decide whether the input device would be allowed, but the problem is still a common one on the PlayStation 4. Fortnite and Overwatch in particular are two games that are often cited in the debate against mixing those players in with controller users, but it seems that the former will soon be removed from that discussion when Epic Games implements its matchmaking improvements.