Ghost of Yotei Fans May Have Already Spotted a Nod to Ghost of Tsushima

After PlayStation and Sucker Punch released the deep dive into the upcoming Ghost of Yotei via a State of Play on July 10th, eagle-eyed fans made a discovery. In a pile of armor, notably headpieces, fans saw something that may tease a Ghost of Tsushima Easter egg. Ghost of Yotei takes place over 300 years after the first game, and while Jin’s story is complete, there is a possibility fans will see more of Ghost of Tsushima in the sequel in one way or another.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spotted at the 13:29 minute mark in the Ghost of Yotei State of Play Gameplay Deep Dive is the helmet that Jin wore in Ghost of Tsushima, or at least one that looks very similar to Jin’s armor. This marks the Sakai clan and hints toward a few possibilities. This may be a simple nod or Easter egg to acknowledge the original game, but it could be more than that as fans are hoping. It’s also worth noting how one of the helmet’s horns seems to be broken which some have suggested may even hint at Jin’s fate.

Ghost of Yotei follows a new protagonist, Atsu, and takes place well after Jin would have died. However, this does not mean there couldn’t be a flashback mission retelling Jin’s legend, possibly even allowing players to briefly play as him. If the Legends mode returns in Ghost of Yotei, this could hint toward Jin being playable in this mode.

That said, the most likely explanation is that a set of Sakai armor will be obtainable and equippable in Ghost of Yotei. It may be that a descendent of the Sakai clan lives and Atsu encounters them. Perhaps players will be tasked to assist this clan member and receive the helmet as a reward. Neither PlayStation nor Sucker Punch have confirmed any Ghost of Tsushima content in the sequel, but this may be the first clue towards an appearance.

What do you think Jin Sakai’s helmet appearing in the Ghost of Yotei State of Play means? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!