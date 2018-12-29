‘Fortnite’ Accidentally Leaked New Skin On Its Official Instagram Account

With Epic Games declaring war on dataminers for leaking Fortnite in-game goodies before they are revealed, there is a certain level of irony regarding the team’s official Instagram account being the one to give us our next sneak peek at what’s next – even if it was totally accidental.

The below hipster elf was revealed early by mistake when the official Fortnite Instagram page shared it as a part of its story. Stories, for those that might not be savvy with this particular social media platform, work sort of like Snapchat in the way that short little videos can be displayed for a limited time. It’s a great way for “Grammers” to share their day-to-day without clogging up their own page, and in Epic Games’ instance – it’s a phenomenal way to connect with players.

Unfortunately one staff member didn’t get the memo that the above elf wasn’t quite ready to be revealed yet and decided to make it a part of the story before its official time in the spotlight. Now that it’s out and proud though, we wouldn’t be surprised if this showed up in today’s Item Shop rotation.

As for the skin itself, it fits in with the snow-capped theme that season 7 has brought and is perfect to close out the current 14 Days of Fortnite celebration. With a modern spin on an elf-look, and her adorable glasses and smile – it’s a cute addition to the shop and one that will honestly probably do quite well with the overall player base.

The Item Shop rotation filters out at 18:00 Central, so it will be interesting to see if its availability has been pushed up since the accidental reveal.

As for Fortnite itself, the game is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices.

Thoughts on the accidental leak? What do you hope to see next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

[H/T FortniteIntel]