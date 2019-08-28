Fortnite and IT Crossover Seemingly Leaked

Today, Epic Games launched a special Fortnite event that took the battle royale game and infused it with Borderlands 3 content. And, as you will know, crossovers for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile game are increasingly common. From Avengers to John Wick to the World Cup, if something is really popular, there’s a good chance it has been or will be in Fortnite at some point. That’s juts how the current timeline works. That said, it looks like the next crossover in the game could be a pretty dark one: a crossover with IT: Chapter Two.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: doing a crossover with IT: Chapter Two for a game that has a base that consists of mostly teenagers and younger children is probably not a great idea, and I agree, but, well, that’s what appears to be happening. Epic Games hasn’t said anything of such a crossover, or even hinted that one is in the pipeline, but dataminers have found files that seem to reference IT: Chapter Two. More specifically, well-known Fortnite dataminer FortTroy has unearthed a creepy and unnerving laugh that sounds awfully similar to Pennywise. Meanwhile, a “creepy” white balloon has also been added to the files, again hinting at IT.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More info regarding a possible Fortnite X IT. A creepy Balloon got added into the files… pic.twitter.com/ADPQqzUcMm — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 27, 2019

Of course, this could be generic Halloween content that simply pays homage to the movie without officially referencing it. In other words, it may not be a promoted crossover, but, well, given how many crossovers the game is doing these days, I’d wager this will be a full-blown, marketed event. If this is the case, it should be coming pretty soon, as IT: Chapter Two is set to release early next month.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.