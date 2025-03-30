Fortnite Item Shop Giving Away Freebie for Only 48 Hours

Fortnite players only have a little more than 48 hours to grab a freebie that is now available in the Item Shop. For the most part, everything that ever releases in the Fortnite Item Shop ends up costing V-Bucks, which can only be obtained by spending real-world money. From time to time, though, Epic Games will bring free cosmetics, emotes, and other gear to the Item Shop that Fortnite users can snag at no cost. Now, for a limited time, another such free giveaway is taking place that players can take advantage of, but they’ll have to act fast.

As of this moment, Fortnite is handing out the “Sour ‘N Sweet” Jam Track for nothing at all. If you’re somehow unfamiliar with what this is, Jam Tracks are songs in Fortnite that can be used in a variety of ways. Not only can these songs be played in Fortnite Festival, which is the rhythm-based section of Fortnite, but they can also be set as a user’s Lobby music, which means it will play in the background whenever someone is navigating through the game’s menus. You can also rock out to these songs during Battle Royale or Zero Build matches by activating them in a similar manner as emotes.

The reason that this Jam Track is being handed out at no cost is likely because it has to do with the overall theme of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. Specifically, “Sour ‘N Sweet” is supposed to have been written by Big Dill, who is one of the unlockable characters in the C6S2 Battle Pass. Big Dill’s character is meant to be a rapper and has released multiple songs during the run of Chapter 6 Season 2. “Sour ‘N Sweet” just happens to be the latest such track and is being doled out via the Item Shop rather than locked behind the Battle Pass.

As for this giveaway in question, “Sour ‘N Sweet” is only set to stay in the Fortnite Item Shop until the evening of Tuesday, April 1st. Epic Games released the Jam Track a few days back, but at the time of this writing, there are only a little more than 48 hours left for players to pick it up for themselves. As such, if you somehow haven’t picked up this Jam Track just yet, you’ll want to ensure that you do before it’s gone as there’s no guarantee it will ever return to the Item Shop in the future.