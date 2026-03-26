Major PS5 Price Increase Rumored to Happen Very Soon

According to a new rumor, a major PS5 price increase is coming very soon. The global economy is not great right now, and it’s not looking like it’s going to get better anytime soon. In fact, it’s almost going to get worse. Inflation is a runaway train, wars are spiking energy prices, and due to massive demand, various components are getting more and more expensive to stockpile. And the shipping crisis that began in the Covid era has yet to be truly resolved. So, everything has been getting more expensive, including video games and video game consoles.

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Typically, over a console generation, hardware is supposed to get cheaper through hardware revision and more. This console generation has proven to be an exception, though, and the PS5 specifically has already been increased in price twice. In 2022, there was a global price increase on the PS5, but the United States was spared. Then there was another price increase in 2025, and the United States was not spared. The console jumped from $499 to $549. Costs in manufacturing and shipping have only increased since then, so perhaps it’s no surprise there are now rumors of a third price increase.

PS5 Price Increase

Over on the social media platform X, it is being reported by Gyo that the PS5, PS5 Pro, and Portal are increasing in price. More specifically, it is claimed the PS5 will soon be €649.99, the Pro will be €899.99, and the Poral will be €249.99. There is no mention of USD prices, so it is possible this price increase will be limited to Europe or another global price increase that excludes the United States.

For those curious, in USD these prices would roughly be $750, $1,000, and $300. That said, there wouldn’t be a direct translation, as Sony would be crazy to position the PS5 at this price in the Western market with a new Xbox looming and the Switch 2 recently released.

Of course, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. For now, this is just a rumor, but the rumor itself claims this will be officially announced soon. So far, Sony has not been drawn out for comment, and for various reasons, we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to drop a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.