Unexpected Resident Evil Game Could Be Getting a Remake

Capcom is reportedly considering remaking a Resident Evil game from the past that most fans would likely never expect. In the wake of Resident Evil Requiem launching roughly one month ago, reports have indicated that the next game in the series to come about will be a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica, which is on tap for 2027. Remakes of Resident Evil 0 and the original Resident Evil are also said to be in development, but these projects are thought to be much further down the line. Now, new info tied to the franchise has emerged, and it has claimed that yet another remake could be happening beyond these three.

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Coming by way of insider Dusk Golem, who has shared numerous accurate Resident Evil scoops in the past, it’s said that Capcom has “tossed around” the idea of remaking Resident Evil: Revelations. Originally released in 2012, Revelations began as an exclusive for Nintendo 3DS platforms. Capcom would later port the game to consoles and also released a sequel, Resident Evil: Revelations 2, in 2015.

In the time since, the Revelations sub-series hasn’t continued, as Capcom has instead shifted its focus elsewhere. However, those who worked on the Revelations games have now become some of the leads on Resident Evil as a whole, which is why Dusk Golem suggests that this game could be remade.

This Resident Evil Game Would Make for a Great Remake

While it’s not the most popular installment in the Resident Evil saga, Revelations is very much a mainline game. Its structure is also arguably more in need of a remake than many other Resident Evil titles, since it was limited by what the 3DS was capable of. For Capcom to reimagine Revelations for modern platforms would actually be quite exciting and could make the game better than ever.

Even if Resident Evil: Revelations were to get remade, though, it sounds like it wouldn’t release for a very long time. As mentioned, Capcom reportedly has three other remakes already in the works to some degree. Beyond this, Resident Evil 10 is unquestionably going to happen at some point with how successful Resident Evil Requiem has been. As such, while we might one day get a remake of Revelations, don’t count on it happening any time soon.

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