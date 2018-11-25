‘Fortnite’: Every Item Shop Until December Leaked

Every Fortnite item shop until December has leaked, offering the opportunity to know whether those V-Bucks burning a hole in your pocket will finally be able to be spent.

The leak comes way of FNBR.NEWS, who received the information from an anonymous source who claims to have some type of inside knowledge.

The leak actually surfaced earlier this week, but because it was an anonymous source we wanted to wait and see if it was valid. While FNBR.NEWS has a history of accurately leaking information about the game, anonymous sources are tough to report on confidently. So we waited, and so far every leak has been accurate.

So, that established, here’s every store update up until November 30:

November 24 – November 25: Tender Defender and Rex Bundle

November 25 – November 26: Taro and Highland Bundle

November 26 – November 28: Vday and Hippies and Battle Pass Tiers

November 28 – November 29: Viking and Vampire and Battle Pass Tiers

November 29 – November 30: Spiders and Garage Band Sets

Unfortunately, the leak doesn’t include the Daily Items for each day, so if you’re hoping for some goodies in there, you’ll just have to check back daily.

Of course, with any leak, this should be taken with a grain of salt. But as mentioned above, this outlet has a history of accurate leaking, and the first couple of item shop predictions were accurate so you may not need to reserve too much salt.

With December around the corner, Epic Games is likely gearing up for a massive injection of new Holiday themed outfits and items, and possibly even a map overhaul that will include adding snow. And so as before every holiday event, there’s a limited about of new items hitting the store, as you can see.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, information, and media on the popular battle-royale shooter, be sure to peep our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.