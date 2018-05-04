Fortnite Item Shop Update Adds New Skins, Including Nitelite

A few days ago, we ran a story talking about some of the leaked items in Fortnite that would be coming during Season 4. Among these were a handful of new emotes and outfits, including a pair of funky Niteline suits that make your character glow in the dark, despite their sex.

Today we got confirmation that Nitelite is officially a thing in the Fortnite shop, along with various items that you can add to your collection for a few V-Bucks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The update came from Fortnite Intel’s Twitter page, with a video snippet showing some of the items that are now available for purchase, going anywhere in price between 800 and 1,200 V-Bucks. These appear to be available now, although it’s unknown just how long they’ll be on hand.

The tweet is below, along with a recap of what items you can pick up:

Nitelite Outfit (selectable for male and female)- 800 V-Bucks

Glow Stick Harvesting Tool- 800 V-Bucks

Hyperion Outfit- 1,200 V-Bucks

Rocket Rodeo Emote- 800 V-Bucks

Sash Sergeant Outfit- 1,200 V-Bucks

Flippin’ Sexy Emote- 500 V-Bucks

Empire Axe Harvesting Tool- 800 V-Bucks

Jolly Roger Glider- 500 V-Bucks

There’s something here for everyone, whether you’re into glow-in-the-dark rave style outfits; emotes that make it look like you’re riding a rocket Dr. Strangelove style (look it up, film fans); axes that make you look even more like a bad-ass (especially that Empire Axe); and, of course, the mother of all gliders for pirate wanna-bes. Oh, and does that Hyperion costume channel Borderlands or what?

The Niteline skins are likely to become uncommons, according to our previous news piece; so you might want to pick them up along with those other goods while you can!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and mobile.