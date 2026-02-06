Borderlands Game Now Downloadable for Free to Many

A popular game in the Borderlands series is now free for many around the globe to download and keep for good. Earlier this week, New Tales From the Borderlands was being handed out for free to Prime subscribers by Amazon. This promotion happened to expire on February 4th, though, which means those who didn’t pounce on it in time can no longer get the game for themselves. Fortunately, Amazon removed this Borderlands title only to quickly replace it with another entry in the franchise.

As of this moment, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is now free on Amazon’s Luna gaming platform (formerly Prime Gaming). Released in 2022, this Borderlands spin-off features many of the same looting and shooting systems that the series is known for that have been reworked into the setting of a fantasy tabletop game. Since Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is being doled out by Amazon, this requires the need for an active subscription to Prime. Given how many tens of millions of Prime members there are around the globe, many can already take advantage of this giveaway without having to throw down any money.

Those who do claim Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will then be given a code for the game on PC that is compatible with the Epic Games Store. Once redeemed on this platform, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will then remain in one’s digital library for good and can be played at any time. As for this promotion on Amazon Luna, it’s set to be live for the next three months until May 6, 2026.

Is This Borderlands Game Worth Playing?

While it might not be as popular as other Borderlands games like Borderlands 2, Tales From the Borderlands, or even the recent Borderlands 4, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is still very much worth playing. The game features some excellent gunplay and unique skills that aren’t seen in any other entries, which led to it garnering a respectable 78/100 aggregate score on Metacritic. Borderlands fans also seemed to enjoy Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands a fair bit as well, as the game sold more copies than publisher Take-Two Interactive anticipated.

Perhaps the biggest downside about Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is its titular character, who is one of the more overbearing and loud characters in the entire series (which is saying a lot). This, combined with the game’s hit-and-miss writing, can make Wonderlands a bit exhausting and eyeroll-inducing at times. Still, if you’ve played Borderlands games before and like the gameplay loop that they have to offer, there’s no reason you shouldn’t check out Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, especially since it’s free.

