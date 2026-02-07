Konami Stealth Releases Collection of 5 Very Nostalgic SNES Games

Konami has stealth-released a new collection featuring five very nostalgic SNES games for those who grew up playing video games in the 1990s. In 2026, Konami is less well-known than it was during the 90s and early 2000s, back when series like Metal Gear, Castlevania, and Silent Hill were at their peak. Most of its core series live on through new games, remakes, or adaptations. Other classic Konami series haven’t been as lucky. Some have been dormant for years, while others are a shadow of their former selves.

One example of the latter is no doubt Bomberman, a major series in the 1990s without a ton of resonance in the 2020s. That said, for those with Bomberman nostalgia in 2026, Konami just stealth-released the perfect collection for you: Super Bomberman Collection, which was announced and released on the same day via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. On Steam, the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Store, it costs $20. And for this humble $20, you get Super Bomberman, Super Bomberman 2, Super Bomberman 3, Super Bomberman 4, and Super Bomberman 5. Additionally, you also get the original Bomberman and Bomberman II, which are the NES installments, whereas the other five are the SNES installments.

New Content and Features for NES and SNES Classics

As you may know, most were introduced to the Konami series when it became known as Super Bomberman rather than just Bomberman, and debuted on the SNES. Whatever era you prefer, you are getting the original games in all their glory; however, there is some new content and features sprinkled in as well.

To this end, you can now save and load at any point during gameplay, which was previously not the case. There is also now a rewind function, a screen filtering function, a new “BOMB Radio” that lets you listen to the game’s original soundtracks and create your own playlists, and a new gallery that lets you browse artworks and development materials. More noteworthy than all of this, there is a new Boss Rush mode.

This is now the definitive way to play these classics, and user reviews are positive across platforms, suggesting this collection has been done well with minimal issues. To this end, it has a 94% approval rating on Steam.

Unlike many games from this era, the Super Bomberman games hold up very well because they are simplistic in their design. They aren’t made obsolete by modern technology because if you were to make these games in the modern day, they would be very similar to the games of the 1990s. The Super Bomberman games are not about graphics or an engrossing story, neither of which would have aged well. And its gameplay design has not evolved much since the 1990s either, making it great to play even in 2026. In fact, these classics are better than their modern counterparts.

