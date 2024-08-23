Fortnite Players Have Been Waiting 2,000 Days for One Skin

Fortnite players have been waiting 2,000 days for Epic Games to release one specific skin. If this seems like a long time, it is because it is. This is the longest players have waited for a skin already in the game to be re-released by Epic Games. The skin is called Reflex, which is the first skin to achieve this milestone. That said, there is a skin not far behind called World Warrior, which has been missing for 1,854 days.

For those unfamiliar with the Reflix skin, it is a “rare” outfit that, when available in the Item Shop, runs at 1,200 V-Bucks. It was first released back in Season 7 as part of the Counterattack Set. The skin could also be obtained without V-Bucks by redeeming a code for the GeForce Fortnite Bundle, which was only given out when purchasing an eligible NVIDIA GeForce graphics card. This offer was prior to its release in the Item Shop and is no longer available.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since its initial release, a higher-detailed version of the skin was released in Update v29.40. Meanwhile, since Update V28.20, players have had the option to choose between both versions of the skin.

The last time the Reflix skin was in the Item Shop and available for Fortnite players to purchase was on the March 4, 2019 Item Shop. Whether it will ever return, remains to be seen. It is unclear how much its unavailability has contributed to its rarity among the playerbase, but it is presumably among some of the least-owned skins in the free-to-play battle royale game.

With how many skins are now in Fortnite, it is hard to imagine this skin returning anytime soon, if ever. There are an endless amount of skins players are desperate to see return first, and until these skins come back, it will require random luck for Reflex to return most likely.

For more coverage on Fortnite — including all of the latest Fortnite news, all of the latest Fortnite rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Fortnite deals — click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you own the Reflex skin?

H/T, Shiina.