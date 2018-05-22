Fortnite: When You Can Get Jetpacks Revealed

Fortnite is officially getting Jetpacks tomorrow now that Epic Games has confirmed the item’s release in an update that’s releasing on May 22.

After speculation, datamines, and confirmations from Fortnite’s in-game announcements, Jetpacks are finally confirmed to be on their way in the game’s next update. Epic Games announced the release of the high-flying item in a tweet that said the new feature would become available on May 22 at 8 a.m. ET.

What’s even better about this update is that there won’t be any downtime scheduled for the changes. This means that you can leave one of your battle royale matches and be greeted by the Jetpacks the second you start up your next game. The patch notes that always accompany a Fortnite update should be released alongside the Jetpacks to detail everything else that’s included in May 22’s patch as well.

Of course, there’s still the question of how exactly these Jetpacks will work. There have been some ideas so far, but one thing that is known for certain per the official in-game announcement is that the Jetpacks will be a limited-time item. It was revealed earlier today through the Fortnite Battle Royale popup that previews upcoming features that the Jetpacks would be coming soon – something that many players were already expecting – but it was also said that these Jetpacks would be a limited-time item.

Strap in and blast off with Jetpacks in the v4.2 Content Update. 🚀 Available tomorrow, May 22 at 8am ET (1200 GMT). No downtime. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 21, 2018

As we pointed out previously, this would be the first time that Epic Games has added a limited-time item. Other weapons have been added in the past and vaulted at a later date to make room for other weapons or set them aside until they can be improved, but these Jetpacks appear to be the first items that are being added with an expiration date.

How the items will be made available in the game also remains to be seen. Files that were datamined prior to any of Epic Games’ official confirmations suggested that a new Limited Time Mode called “Close Encounters” was releasing soon that involved various shotguns and Jetpacks.

“Close quarters combat with Shotguns & Jetpacks!” the files read. “If you find a jetpack, double-tap the jump button to take off. Keep the button held down to apply thrust. Make sure to land before it runs out of fuel!”

While it appears that Jetpacks will be featured in their own game mode, it’s unknown if they’ll be available in the base game modes for a short time as well. That and more should be revealed once Epic Games’ patch notes drop tomorrow though alongside the May 22 update.