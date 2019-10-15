Internet Reacts to Lady Gaga Not Knowing What Fortnite Is

Today, the Fortnite black hole finally ended, and Epic Games kicked off Fortnite Chapter 2 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. To accompany the new chapter of the battle royale game, a new map has been added, new gameplay features, new skins, weapons, and much more. As you would expect, the Internet has been dominated by Fortnite today. Everyone is talking about it and/or playing it. That said, Lady Gaga isn’t sure what all the hype is about.

Taking to Twitter, the popular singer posed a simple question: what’s Fortnight? As you would expect, this instantly went viral as everyone and their sister’s uncle’s brother hopped in the replies, including Ninja, Twitch, and even Twitter itself. Of course, no one actually attempted to explain the phenomena, but Gaga likely already knows what it is. In fact, some fans think this is nothing more than a clever tease for her upcoming album, suggesting “fortnight” is a tease hinting either the debut single or the album will drop in two weeks. Below, you can see Gaga’s tweet, and the Internet’s reaction to it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s fortnight — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 15, 2019

A very addictive video game that you can’t stop playing once you enter https://t.co/zWzZ8I3Gy9 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) October 15, 2019

We have some friends that can show you… — Twitch (@Twitch) October 15, 2019

Call me on the Telephone. I’ll give you a Million Reasons to play. You and I. pic.twitter.com/dL6y6bJrrW — Ninja (@Ninja) October 15, 2019

will someone please take gaga’s phone away pic.twitter.com/scynwvN3zQ — voodoo mama (@ultrajayson) October 15, 2019

It’s the ARTPOP of video games. — Twitter Gaming (@TwitterGaming) October 15, 2019

Girl u just playing at this point pic.twitter.com/769adiIIKP — ʀᴏᴇᴍ (@RoemService) October 15, 2019

LG6 lead coming October 29th wbk pic.twitter.com/O0IJUqfuIe — LG Updates (@LadyGagaVegas) October 15, 2019

This is just the funniest tweet to ever exist💀 — eU Samsora (@Samsora_) October 15, 2019

As you may know, Lady Gaga is no stranger to gaming. In fact, she’s a massive Bayonetta fan. However, apparently she’s not a fan of Fortnite. Or maybe she is, and is actually just piggybacking on it for some free viral marketing.

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on Fortnite, click here.