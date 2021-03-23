Fortnite Creative Adds Lara Croft's Manor Alongside New In-Game Reward

✖

Lara Croft joined Fortnite as part of the current season's new Battle Pass, and now players will have the chance to enjoy additional Tomb Raider content thanks to the Mystery at Croft Manor experience. From now through March 30th, players will be able to explore Croft Manor in Fortnite Creative. In the experience, Winston, the Croft family butler, has discovered strange lights and effects emanating from within the building. Players must explore the location's depths in order to solve the mystery. By completing the experience, players will be rewarded with a code for a special Spray featuring Lara Croft. The code can only be redeemed through March 30th.

A trailer for the Mystery at Croft Manor experience can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Lara Croft has landed in the @FNCreate Welcome Hub! Built by @fn_alliance, explore and play the Mystery in Croft Manor to uncover the secret and unlock an exclusive reward. Get all the mission details here: https://t.co/RUBJPmSIhd pic.twitter.com/oN3okS3bBo — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 23, 2021

Mystery at Croft Manor was developed by the team at Alliance Studios. Players can find the experience in Fortnite Creative, or by accessing its corresponding playlist tile. There, players will find Mystery at Croft Manor, as well as other games. After the 30th, players will no longer be eligible to receive the special Lara Croft Spray, but the experience will remain accessible to players that wish to revisit it by using this code: 0116-9392-3142.

All in all, this seems like a very cool way to celebrate Lara Croft's roots! The character has been a staple of the video game industry for nearly 25 years, going back to 1996's Tomb Raider, first released on the Sega Saturn. Over the years, the character has appeared in a plethora of games across several platforms. With Lara Croft now part of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, it will be interesting to see if the game introduces the character to a new set of fans!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying the new season of Fortnite so far? What do you think of the Mystery at Croft Manor experience? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!