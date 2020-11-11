Fortnite Leak Reveals Full New Black Widow Set

✖

In case you missed it, Fortnite is adding a new version of its Black Widow skin -- Black Widow (Snow Suit -- as part of its ongoing Marvel Knockout Super Series. It is basically a version ripped straight from the upcoming Black Widow film with Natasha in her instantly iconic white suit, and players have a chance to get it starting today as part of the new Black Widow Cup. And a new leak has revealed the item set that goes with it.

Overall, there appears to be nothing too exciting in the full set, assuming it is legitimate. The little Back Bling being the Black Widow symbol all lit up and hovering is a nice touch, however. The sticks and jetpack-like glider seem in line with Black Widow's operative status and abilities in general. You can check out a highlight of the full set below:

Black Widow set showcase pic.twitter.com/QHSIvDmKOJ — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) November 11, 2020

Notably, the Black Widow Cup is live now, so we won't have to wait too long to see the official versions of this stuff. You can check out all of the important details in Epic Games' blog post about the whole event.

Fortnite is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 4 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

