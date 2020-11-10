Fortnite Reveals New Black Widow Skin

✖

As was expected after the initial tease, Fortnite today in fact revealed an all-new Black Widow skin for the popular video game. And, also as expected, the Black Widow (Snow Suit) skin will initially be attached to a new "Black Widow Cup" using the Marvel Knockout limited-time mode. Also, this is pretty clearly designed after the character's appearance in the upcoming Black Widow movie.

"Take on the competition this Wednesday, November 11, in the Black Widow Cup," the official blog post revealing the new Black Widow skin reads in part. "With your Duos partner, weave together enough victories and you will have the chance to earn the new Black Widow (Snow Suit) Outfit and Back Bling before it hits the Item Shop."

Winter mission ready ❄️ → Black Widow Cup feat. Marvel Knockout LTM

→ Duos

→ Nov 11

🏆 Black Widow (Snow Suit) Outfit

🔗: https://t.co/cEYwqiGFLl Mark your calendars, the final cup in the series is on Nov 18th! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 10, 2020

Key Info: → Lifetime account level 30 or higher

→ Account must have 2FA on

→ Full party must meet the above requirements as well. Reminder: Any player who participates in all four cups will unlock the free Nexus War Glider for participating in the full series! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 10, 2020

Fortnite is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 4 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

