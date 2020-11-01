Fortnite Leak Hints at Character's Big Return

✖

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has given fans a lot to be excited about over the last few months, and it seems that Epic Games' future plans for the title will only make things bigger. According to a new leak from Fortnite dataminer @Mang0e, audio of the cube "Kevin" has been added back to the game, as of the 14.40 update. The cube played a major role in Chapter 1's narrative, and its impact on the game is still felt, in a number of ways. Whether or not this means that "Kevin" might return in the game remains to be seen!

@Mang0e shared the audio file on Twitter, and it can be heard in the Tweet embedded below. In a follow-up Tweet, @Mang0e pointed out that Fortnite creative director Donald Mustard shared a bit of concept art of "Kevin" back in August, pointing out that the character was "gone, but is not forgotten," followed by a winking emoji. Now that we know the audio has returned to the game, it could mean that Mustard was hinting at a return for Kevin!

A Cube Audio file was added back into the game in 14.40. This audio is called "Cube_Spawn_01". I have no idea why it was added back, because it is an oddly specific audio file so I can't see them using it for a different asset. Huge thanks to @FunGamesLeaks for fixing audio! pic.twitter.com/JBf2uvYyVk — Mang0e👻- Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) October 28, 2020

Epic Games has yet to announce an end date for the current season of Fortnite, but it's expected to come sometime towards the end of November. The current season has been focused on the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe, and it seems that things are heading towards a conflict between players and Galactus, the devourer of worlds. What comes next is anyone's guess, but Mustard has been leaving some cryptic hints about the game's future, including a potential crossover with G.I. Joe. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what gets officially revealed next!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Would you like to see Kevin return to Fortnite? What do you think of the audio? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!