Fortnite Brings Back Tilted Towers, Adds Klombos

As leaked, speculated, and even teased, Fortnite has officially brought back the classic location Tilted Towers to the game’s snow-covered island in Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped. A new update and set of patch notes went live earlier today, v19.10, and it brought with it the popular point of interest by simply thawing out that portion of the map, which is what was predicted by several leaks.

In addition to Tilted Towers’ return, the new update also brought with it the official addition of the previously leaked huge dinosaurs. Called “Klombos,” the creatures are apparently peaceful unless provoked. Players can get launched via their blowholes on their heads, but that’s not all they can do. Klombos will “sneeze out” items if fed a new fruit, Klomberries. The fruits will also calm provoked Klombos should someone accidentally draw their wrath.

Fortnite update v19.10 also unvaulted the Grenade Launcher with a slight adjustment. Projectiles fired from the Grenade Launcher will now explode after a single bounce while also generally firing more directly at whatever they are pointed out. It seems unwise to test this out on the game’s new dinosaur friends, of course, but there will surely be a fair amount of folks that give it a whirl regardless.

As noted above, Fortnite's new patch, v19.10, is now available.

