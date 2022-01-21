Fortnite’s Hawkeye Skins and Cosmetics Are Now Live

Over the years, a surprising number of characters from across the Marvel universe have made their way into the world of Fortnite, allowing for players to embody their favorite hero or villain in the Epic Games battle royale. Fresh off of the first season of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye Disney+ series, that now includes two new skins and cosmetic items based on its two titular characters. As Fortnite revealed via Twitter on Thursday, the Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) cosmetics are now available within the game, after previously leaking on social media earlier this week. The Clint and Kate skins are available individually for 1,500 V-Bucks each.

Additional cosmetics include the Taut Slicer and Pickross Bow pickaxes, which are available for 500 V-Bucks each, and the Aerial Archer glider, which is available for 800 V-Bucks. A complete set of all of the skins and cosmetics — including two back blings and a loading screen — is available for 2,400 V-Bucks.

Ever since last year’s “Nexus War” season, Fortnite‘s Marvel references have largely been scattered across new cosmetics and skins for movie and TV-related characters. But as Epic Games Worldwide Creative Director Donald Mustard explained last year, the crossover with Marvel isn’t stopping anytime soon.

“The reason why we called this season ‘Nexus War’ is this is just the start,” Mustard explained to the This Week in Marvel podcast. “This is just the start of lots of stuff we have planned for many years in this Marvel integration. This is not the end; this is the beginning.”

In Hawkeye, while in New York City post-Blip, Clint Barton must work together with the young archer Kate Bishop to confront enemies from his past as Ronin in order to get back to his family in time for Christmas. Hawkeye also stars Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.