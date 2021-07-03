Fortnite Leak Hints at Naruto and More Anime Crossovers

✖

Fortnite already has some anime-style skins, but it looks like the game might get some actual anime and manga crossovers in the future if one leaker’s information is accurate. It’s been suggested recently that Epic Games has struck up a deal with Shueisha, a Japanese company responsible for publishing a number of different manga magazines encompassing several different well-known properties. Naruto and Dragon Ball cosmetics were just two of the possibilities teased, but nothing official has been revealed yet.

The newest info on the potential anime and manga skins coming to Fortnite comes from Fortnite leaker TweaBR who cited “a trusted source” with the details. That source apparently said that Epic Games was now working with Shueisha to create “a few anime collabs.”

A trusted source has stated that Epic are working with a company named Shueisha to produce a few anime collabs. The company has partial rights to many large animes including Naruto and Dragon Ball. — Twea - Fortnite Dataminer (@TweaBR) June 29, 2021

We’ve heard about a potential Naruto skin before, though that cosmetic never actually made it into the game. That’s not too unusual of a situation though since there is occasionally a long stretch of time between when pieces of a skin get spotted in the files to when the skin actually releases, so perhaps is this supposed partnership comes to fruition, we’ll finally get to see the Naruto skin and more added to the game.

If you haven’t heard of Shueisha, you’ve probably heard of Viz Media, a company owned by both Shueisha and Shogakukan. Viz Media most prominently publishes Shonen Jump and has licensed rights for things like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Dragon Ball Super, and many more different properties.

It’d be impossible to add all of the brands Shueisha is connected with to Fortnite, but perhaps players will at least get to see some of their favorite anime and manga adaptations represented in the game in some way in the future. Fortnite already encompasses skins from both the DC and Marvel universes as well as many more properties that people never would’ve expected would make it into the game, so anime and manga crossovers of this caliber are more than possible.

Epic Games haven’t confirmed any of this to be true, but we’ll most likely find out more about the skins through leaks like this one and datamining efforts prior to any cosmetic’s release.