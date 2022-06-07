Spider-Man's New Costume Revealed by Fortnite

✖

Fortnite developer Epic Games has officially revealed Spider-Man's new costume following a tease that the iconic Marvel hero would receive one during the upcoming Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic book series. Called the Spider-Man Zero Outfit in the popular free-to-play video game, players will have a chance to grab it for themselves starting tomorrow. While it will be first available through purchasing the comic's first issue, it will also be added to the Item Shop for purchase at some point later.

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War is a limited series written by regular Marvel writer Christos Gage alongside Epic Games' Donald Mustard with art by Sergio Davila and follows the events of the previous crossover in 2020, Fortnite x Marvel – Nexus War: Thor. Each issue will include a code for a cosmetic in Fortnite, with Spider-Man's new costume being the first. Here's what the Spider-Man Zero Outfit looks like in Fortnite:

(Photo: Epic Games)

"The inhabitants on the Island are locked in what seems like a never-ending war, and only one thing has the potential to turn the tide – a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point that was cast into the Marvel Universe," Marvel's official description of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1 reads. "Spider-Man and Wolverine team up with several Fornite fighters and new recruit Shuri to hunt down the elusive Zero Shard. Will these allies be able to find it in time and avert catastrophe? And can the heroes of the Marvel and Fortnite realities hold off the Imagined Order long enough to give them a fighting chance?"

As noted above, Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1 is set to go on sale on June 8th. The Spider-Man Zero Outfit is available as a digital code for the cosmetic bundled with each first-print issue. The limited series will run for a total of five issues. Fortnite itself is, more generally, currently in the midst of Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin', and is available on most major platforms in its latest form save for the iOS version. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

