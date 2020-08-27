Fortnite Leaker Teases Epic Season 4 Wolverine Moment

✖

Tomorrow will see the release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, and it should bring with it a lot for Marvel fans to enjoy. There have been a number of leaks so far, and now leaker @HYPEX has pulled back the curtain on a moment that will be seen in the trailer for the game's new season. Apparently, the end of the trailer will see a number of Marvel's most iconic heroes squaring up with famous Fortnite faces. As Wolverine unsheathes his claws, so too does his opponent... Fortnite's Peely! It certainly sounds equal parts awesome and ridiculous and it should set the tone for the new season.

At the end of the trailer 2 sides will stand across each other like some faceoff on top of a hill (Marvel & popular Fortnite skins), then Wolverine shows his claws and Peely shows his claws too. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 24, 2020

Epic Games has been slowly revealing more information about the game's new season. Right now, players can discover Thor's hammer Mjolnir, as well as several comic pages. A number of Fortnite leakers have revealed the existence of skins coming to the game, including She-Hulk, the X-Men, Groot, and more. If the rumors prove true, these skins will join previously added Marvel skins, including Deadpool, Cable, and Psylocke.

It will be interesting to see if the leak proves to be true. While Wolverine has long been one of the company's biggest icons, the character has seen a more limited role over the last few years as Marvel has shifted focus towards the Avengers. The X-Men films will likely see a reboot under Marvel Studios within the next few years, so it seems that the characters are starting to get a bigger spotlight, once again. Perhaps the hype will even lead to a new game starring the X-Men, or the return of an old one. For now, fans will just have to be happy that the characters are starting to see a little more spotlight!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4? Are you excited to see the X-Men appear in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!

