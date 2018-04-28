Fortnite – Here Are The Best and Worst Places to Find Llamas

One of the best feelings in Fortnite: Battle Royale is running up to the top of the hill, and bam, right on the other side is a beautiful and precious Llama waiting for you to raid its innards.

For those that don’t know: Llamas are basically special care packages in Fortnite: Battle Royale that most notably are packed full of ammo and building materials. Finding one, let alone more than one, gives you a big leg up, especially early in the game when players are less likely to be stocked up on building materials.

Knowing where to find Llamas can change your game. But Fortnite: Battle Royale‘s map is pretty big, and spawn locations for Llamas are random. This means you can go dozens of games without coming across one.

To help all the Llama-less players out there, Reddit user Overwatchero4 has put together a special Llama heat spot map that clearly identifies the areas you’re most likely to come across one, and the areas where you’re least likely.

According to the Reddit User, the above map is the result of “200 hours” of research, which is likely hyperbolic just to illustrate the point that it took some time to put together and get as accurate as possible.

As you can see, Llamas love water, and are most likely to appear near Loot Lake and the rivers that run out of it. Other “hot” places include the area around Haunted Hills, right outside of Moisty Mire, and behind Anarchy Acres. Meanwhile, “cold” places include Retail Row (who’s dropping here anyway?), north of the Sports Complex, Flush Factory, and right outside of Wailing Woods.

So, if you’re in need of a Llama or just want to find your first one, now you know where to look, and where to probably not look.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and iOS, where it is free-to-play. It is also in development for Android devices.

In other related news, if you planning on looking for Llamas at Dusty Depot, don’t, it’s probably about to be destroyed.