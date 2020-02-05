Fortnite’s First Big Event of the Year Introduces a Search and Destroy Mode

The first major Fortnite event of the year is now live, and with it comes another community-made Limited Time Mode. It’s called “Search and Destroy,” and it tasks players with some of the responsibilities you’d expect to find in a mode like that including eliminating opponents and defusing objectives. It’s available as part of the game’s Valentine’s Day-themed Love and War event and will be around for over a week before it’s removed.

Epic Games announced the arrival of the Love and War event on Wednesday following the usual barrage of datamines and leaks that tried to pinpoint exactly what would be happening during the event. There’s loot to be had in the form of different skins and other cosmetics, of course, but the highlight of the event is the Search and Destroy mode.

Details pertaining to the game mode were posted on the Epic Games site where plans for the Love and War event were outlined. You can see the rules of the Search and Destroy event below. The event is planned to run until February 17th.

Search and Destroy LTM Rules

Teams of 6.

Up to 11 rounds. Achieve total victory by winning 6 round with your team.

Destroy the bomb side (Attackers), Defend the bombsite (Defenders), OR eliminate the enemy team to claim victory.

Earn gold by eliminating enemies, planting or defusing objectives and completing rounds. Gold is used to purchase weapons, shields, and additional building materials. Note: Your gold carries over from round to round but resets after switching sides!

Most people who are active in Fortnite have probably played Search and Destroy modes in some capacity before, but the mode is a first for Fortnite. The small teams coupled with the heavy focus on objectives means players will have to strategize much differently than they would in a normal game of Fortnite.

Included with the Love and War event and connected to the Search and Destroy mode are several challenges players can complete. Finish those and you’ll unlock free rewards, though there will also be Love and War outfits in the shop.

These Love and War skins aren’t the only ones to look forward to. It looks like there’s also some sort of Birds of Prey event coming up, one that’ll have cosmetics related to the movie. Some of those will be Harley Quinn skins, and we’ve already gotten a first look at those.