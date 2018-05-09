Why ‘Fortnite’ Will Never Get ‘Avengers’ Skins

Thanos might just be the only Avengers character who ever crosses over into Fortnite for one specific reason: imagery.

As Thanos lands in the world hottest game, he becomes a playable character wielding his almighty Infinity Gauntlet as seen in Avengers: Infinity War. He cannot pick up or interact with any other items found on Fortnite‘s island. This was likely a condition for using the Disney-owned Marvel character and exactly why other Marvel heroes will never arrive in the game as skins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, or other Marvel heroes were to become available for purchase in Fortnite‘s online store with V-Bucks, they would be all over the Internet in screenshots and replays. Those images and videos would feature Marvel’s heroes trotting around the island, donning heavy arms. Spider-Man wouldn’t be using his web-shooters to take out enemies. Spider-Man would carrying an assault rifle. Captain America would be used to squat and mock injured opponents as is traditional in the world of video games.

Long story short, the Avengers characters would be seen doing things which Disney or Marvel Studios might not want them to be associated with. It means the characters will probably never come to popular video game, regardless of how much money the skins would rake in for both Epic Games and Disney.

So, enjoy the Infinity Gauntlet crossover in the limited time game mode while it lasts, because it’s probably the closest anyone will come to playing as the Avengers characters in Fortnite! On the bright side, there might be a crossover with ABC’s hit series LOST on the horizon.

The Infinity Gauntlet limited time mode kicked off in Fortnite on Tuesday. It is available now in the 100 player mode on Xbox One, PS4, PC, and mobile. According to Epic Games, “Drop in Solo as you hunt for and fight over the Infinity Gauntlet. The first to equip the Gauntlet will transform into the mighty Thanos and wield the Gauntlet’s power! You will need some serious firepower to take down Thanos. Only Rare, Epic and Legendary weapons appear in this Limited Time Mashup.”

“This collaboration started as a simple phone conversation between Epic and Marvel over a mutual appreciation for Fortnite and Avengers. We worked closely over the following weeks to bring these two worlds together and landed on the Limited Time Mashup, Infinity Gauntlet. When we saw the movie last weekend, which was incredible, we were even more excited.

“This is a collaborative experiment between friends from start to finish.”

Want to play Fortnite with the ComicBook.com staff? Add “ComicBookCom” on Xbox Live or send your gamer tag to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!