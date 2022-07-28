Fortnite Adding New Wolverine Skin

Epic Games revealed this week a new Wolverine skin for Fortnite, one that references the Marvel superhero's look seen in the ongoing Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics. Like other premium skins of this kind, the new Wolverine cosmetic will naturally be accompanied by a few other accessories to compliment the look. All of those will be available to use in-game starting on July 31st around 8 p.m. ET, Epic Games said in its announcement.

Despite what players may have come to expect from past skins that tied into Marvel comics or movies, however, this skin will not be available through the game's Item Shop nor will it be redeemable via a code acquired through the digital or physical issues of the comic series. Instead, this Wolverine Zero skin will be owned only by those who are subscribed to the Fortnite Crew subscription service. It's the focus of the August Fortnite Crew pack, and given that past skins released in this monthly drop have only been available that way and haven't been buyable through the Item Shop or other means in the past, that'll be your only way to own this Wolverine skin pictured below.

Wolverine Zero drops into the Fortnite Crew on August 1, 2022. https://t.co/rYjF0KOigu pic.twitter.com/sbr9d6EY8u — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 28, 2022

The other cosmetics come with this skin, too. Those include back bling and a loading screen which just so happens to also be the artwork shown above.

"In addition to the Wolverine Zero Outfit, the August Crew Pack includes the Muramasa Blade Back Bling, a legendary blade forged by a demon swordsmith that can be unsheathed if you have the included Pickaxe version equipped," Epic Games said. "The Best Fight You Ever Had Loading Screen is also in this Crew Pack."

Epic Games clarified that "the Muramasa Blade Pickaxe is not the same as the Wolverine-based Pickaxe associated with Issue #3 of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War," so be sure you have your cosmetics in order before you subscribe so that you know what you're getting.

The good news for those who might want this skin but haven't subscribed to Fortnite Crew in the past is that all you have to do is buy in once to get this deal. You don't have to resubscribe in September, and the skin doesn't go away if your subscription lapses.

Wolverine Zero will be available in Fortnite for Fortnite Crew subscribers starting on July 31st.