2 New World of Darkness Video Games Revealed (And One Brings Back a 2000s Classic)

The World of Darkness universe got its start with White Wolf’s Vampire: The Masquerade TTRPG back in 1991. Since then, it has grown into a robust fantasy RPG universe with a tinge of horror. The TTRPG series alone features plenty of options for engaging with horror, with in-depth systems for werewolves, hunters, wraiths, and more. And many of them have spawned their own spin-off video games over the years, though arguably few are as beloved as cult classic Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines. Now we’re about to get not one but two new video games set in the World of Darkness.

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During the May Nacon Connect showcase, the game publisher dropped new details for two major projects set in White Wolf’s World of Darkness. And no, this doesn’t include the also recently revealed Vampire: The Masquerade – Oaths and Ashes. Instead, we got a closer look at Hunter: The Reckoning- Deathwish, along with the reveal of a brand new Werewolf: The Apocalypse game, titled Rageborn. Both will bring players back to the World of Darkness, and in the case of Hunter: The Reckoning, it’s a long-awaited return to a beloved franchise.

Hunter: The Reckoning – Deathwish Gets New In-Depth Reveal

Courtesy of Nacon

This new installment in the Hunter: The Reckoning series isn’t brand-new info. It was first unveiled earlier this year during the Xbox Partner Preview. However, today’s showcase gave players a more in-depth look at the upcoming game. It’s being developed by the studio that created RoboCop: Rogue City and will put a new twist on the series that had its heyday back in the Xbox and GameCube days.

The original Hunter: The Reckoning video games were hack-and-slash, third-person shooters. Since these games released back in the early 2000s, we’ve seen little in the way of new video games set in the Hunter: The Reckoning universe. Last year did bring us one visual novel-style RPG, The Beast of Glenkildove. But from the sounds of it, Deathwish is going to be more of a return to form that modernizes the heart of the beloved console games.

Hunter: The Reckoning – Deathwish will be a story-driven first-person action RPG, truly letting players step into the role of a hunter in an open-world version of New York City. It will offer character customization based on the TTRPG rules, so you can truly choose your Hunter and playstyle. Given how often fans have asked for a remake or remaster of the originals, this has the potential to be one of the most exciting game releases the World of Darkness has seen in years. It’s targeting a summer 2027 release window for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, so we don’t have too terribly long to wait.

Nacon Announces Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Rageborn for 2027

Courtesy of Nacon

Unlike Hunter: The Reckoning, White Wolf’s Werewolf-centric TTRPG has gotten quite a few more recent video game spin-offs. But that doesn’t make a new entry any less exciting for fans. And during today’s Nacon showcase, we got a first look at the next new Werewolf: The Apocalypse video game, which will be called Rageborn. And it’s doing something a little bit different than the recent entries, which have been visual novels or action RPGs.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Rageborn is a top-down Metroidvania from Crea-ture, the team behind the highly-rated Session: Skate Sim. It will let players switch between 3 forms (human, werewolf, and full wolf) to fight against a mega-corporation known as Pentex. The game uses the rules from Werewolf: The Apocalypse 5th edition to inform its mechanics and is heavily inspired by classic action games. And from the sounds of it, it’s going to really challenge players to use all the abilities at our disposal as shapeshifters.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Rageborn is targeting a 2027 release date for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. So, if all goes according to plan, we’ll be getting not one, but two new action games in the World of Darkness in 2027.

Are you excited to see more action games set in the World of Darkness universe? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!