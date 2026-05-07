Amazon Reveals Lineup of 11 Free Games for Prime Members in May 2026

Amazon has announced the next wave of free games that Prime subscribers will begin being able to download throughout the month of May 2026. At this moment, Amazon’s Luna service (formerly Prime Gaming) has a pretty extensive lineup of freebies that Prime members can snag at no cost. This group happens to include XCOM: Enemy Unknown, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, Rebel Galaxy, and Captain Blood, just to name a few. And while this is already a pretty decent slate, Amazon’s free offerings for PC are set to get even better starting today.

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Rolling out each Thursday for the remainder of the month, Amazon will add 11 games in total to its Luna catalog. Likely the biggest addition of May 2026 is that of Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, which is a remastered version of the classic action-adventure game from 2K. Mafia 2 has kicked off this lineup by joining Luna’s free slate today and will be followed by other titles like Pro Basketball Manager 2026, 60 Minutes to Extinction, and Space Grunts in the weeks ahead.

Here’s the full lineup of free games that Amazon will be adding throughout May, along with their arrival date and platform of availability:

Mafia II: Definitive Edition – Available Now (GOG Code)

Fruitbus – Available Now (GOG Code)

Survival: Fountain of Youth – Available May 14th (Amazon Games Code)

60 Minutes to Extinction: Escape Room – Available May 14th (GOG Code)

Lethal Honor: Order of the Apocalypse – Available May 14th (Epic Games Store Code)

Space Grunts – Available May 21st (GOG Code)

Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room – Available May 21st (GOG Code)

Hot Brass – Available May 21st (GOG Code)

Nordic Storm Solitaire – Available May 28th (Legacy Games Code)

Moon Mystery – Available May 28th (Epic Games Store Code)

Pro Basketball Manager 2026 – Available May 28th (Amazon Games Code)

All in all, this month’s wave of new titles from Amazon is a bit of a letdown. While Mafia 2 is great and should absolutely be played by those who haven’t experienced it before, the rest of what’s being added is surely much lesser-known to Prime members. This continues a trend from Amazon that has seen its giveaways on Luna become a bit more undesirable in recent months, which is unfortunate.

Still, it’s hard to ever be too upset about these games given that they’re completely free and are simply a bonus for Prime users more than anything. As such, be sure to begin grabbing them for yourself in the weeks ahead before they leave the service at some point in the future.

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