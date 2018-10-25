‘Fortnite’ McFarlane Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

With the Fortnite Halloween event now live with Fortnitemares and the holiday season looming closer ahead, it’s understandable that the community that Epic Games built be humming with excitement! Though we’ve known of a new collectible line for the game from McFarlane Toys for some time now, we’ve got our full reveal of what they look like and how to get them!

The line runs anywhere from $24.99 tp $49.99 and brings some of the in-game skins into the real world in all their 7in glory. There is even a Rainbow Smash Pickaxe prop, perfect for those looking to cosplay their favourite characters.

Black Knight – $24.99

According to the team at ThinkGeek, “Chivalry isn’t dead. The guardian of Wailing Woods, the Black Knight, one of the rarest skins in Fortnite is here to save your collection from utter despair. This medieval knight can smite your enemies back to the Dark Ages.



“McFarlane Toys has teamed up with Epic Games to produce a line of action figures from the Battle Royale mode of Fortnite. Pick up this Black Knight figure equipped with the Legendary Grenade Launcher and Axecalibur pickaxe to bring a little extra chivalry to your collectibles shelf. But move fast. We hear the storm eye is shrinking.”

Raptor – $24.99

Coming in at 7inches, just like the Black Knight, here’s what the ‘geeky’ company had to say about their latest addition:

“Roger that! Raptor is ready for all-out-war. Your quintessential ranger is ready for anything. The Swiss Army knife of character skins, Raptor can build, fight, and lead you to a Victory Royale. Over and out!



“McFarlane Toys has teamed up with Epic Games to produce a line of action figures from the Battle Royale mode of Fortnite. Pick up this Raptor figure equipped with the Drum Gun and Icebreaker Pickaxe to bring a little extra discipline to your collectibles shelf. But move fast. We hear the storm eye is shrinking.”

Cuddle Team Leader – $24.99

An iconic skin for the game that though does horribly for stealth, it does make up for in cozy-goodness. According to the shop, “The beloved Cuddle Team Leader is here to steal your heart and lead your team to victory. With her eccentric cuddly personality and radiant pink fur, she will have you screaming from joy and terror all at once. Just don’t scream directly into the headset. Your squadmates thank you.



“McFarlane Toys has teamed up with Epic Games to produce a line of action figures from the Battle Royale mode of Fortnite. Pick up this Cuddle Team Leader figure equipped with the Legendary Scar Assault Rifle and Rainbow Smash Pickaxe to bring a little extra whimsy to your collectibles shelf. But move fast. We hear the storm eye is shrinking.”

Skull Trooper – $24.99

ThinkGeek describes the coveted Skull Trooper as, “One of the rarest skins in the game, the grim and twisted Skull Trooper is here to haunt your shelves and elevate your premium collection. With his demented and bone chilling look, Skull Trooper will have your enemies and perhaps your entire figure collection begging for mercy.



“McFarlane Toys has teamed up with Epic Games to produce a line of action figures from the Battle Royale mode of Fortnite. Pick up this Skull Trooper figure equipped with the Legendary Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle and Death Valley Pickaxe to bring a little extra menace to your collectibles shelf. But move fast. We hear the storm eye is shrinking.”

Rainbow Smash Pickaxe Replica – $49.99

The Rainbow Smash Pickaxe Replica is PERFECT for those looking to cosplay the Brite Bomber! According to the store, “Unicorn lovers rejoice! This pickaxe is straight from unicorn heaven. It’s both mesmerizing and terrorizing, made from glitter and magic (and some PVC, too, we think). The Fortnite Rainbow Smash Pickaxe Replica is here to help you smash away the competition.



“Parents and teachers will be all “Well, isn’t that cute? You brought your stick pony today,” but you and your friends know better. Time to express yourself on the path to victory! Note: We did try to work the functionality in, but, unfortunately, this does not glow or grow when you eliminate other players.”

All of the above items are pre-orderable right now right here.

