‘Fortnite’ Medieval Sword Leaked

Following the seemingly permanent vaulting of the Infinity Blade, it looks like yet another weapon from another Epic Games title is making its way into Fortnite: a medieval blade.

This is the same item that dataminers found around the same time that the Infinity Blade was vaulted, which caused many to believe that it was perhaps a simple reskin. Even earlier today it was still thought to be a simple modification. Now though, those same dataminers have found enough information to estimate that it won’t be a reskin – but something else entirely.

It seems that the Infinite Blade has been modified.

Pair this with the extensive details found concerning an upcoming “Mooney” event and it looks like we’ll have another shot at what the Infinity Blade couldn’t deliver.

Unfortunately, not much else is know at this time regarding the new weapon other than it appears to be a “normal” word, but given that the giant iceberg on the map seems to be counting down to something special, it wouldn’t be too crazy to assume we’ll be getting the medieval weapon sooner than we originally thought.

As for the game itself, Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile players. The latest update is also now live, offering a new scoped revolver, glider re-deployment, and finally a fix to that nasty Stormwing bug that caused players to crash and die pretty much immediately.

