Fortnite Mobile Sign-Ups Live for iOS Users

Fortnite Battle Royale is coming to mobile, and if you’re an iOS user, you have a chance to sign up for the Invite Event right now! Epic Games just posted an update page for iPhone and iPad users to sign up and be among the first people to play the world’s hottest game on the go. If you’re a Fortnite junkie, you’ll want to sign up straight away for a chance to reserve your spot! All you have to do is slap in your email address right here.

Are you an Android user (like I am)? Don’t worry, dudes, Epic Games is going to give Android players plenty of love as well. On the sign up page linked above the instructions prompt Android users to leave their email addresses as well. “We expect to rollout Android in the next few months. If you are on an Android device, please sign up by clicking the button above. We’ll notify you when your Android device is supported.” The only ‘button’ we see on the site is the main sign up prompt up top, which is, I assume, what you’re supposed to hit. We have a couple of months to wait, at any rate, so no rush.

When Epic Games announced that Fornite will be coming to mobile devices, it made sure to inform players that this is the real deal. You’re not about to play a watered-down 5-vs-5 deathmatch on a quarter-sized map, and this is not a match-3 puzzle game bait and switch. This is the full Battle Royale experience in your pocket. “On phones and tablets, Fortnite is the same 100-player game you know from PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac,” Epic said in its announcement. “Same gameplay, same map, same content, same weekly updates.”

Not only that, but Epic revealed that Fortnite Battle Royale on mobile devices will be crossplay with the console and PC versions of the game. This means that when you’re signed in to your Epic Games account, any progress you make while playing on mobile will carry over to your profile on PS4 or Xbox One. It also means that you can squad up and play with your friends, no matter which platform you’re playing on. Xbox One and PS4 players still can’t play together (wtf Sony?!), but players on each console will be able to play with their PC and mobile bros.

