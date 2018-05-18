Fortnite Mobile Voice Chat Coming Soon

If there is one thing we know about Epic Games‘ Fortnite, is that there are numerous amount of ways gamers can play. Be it cross-platform interaction, or going the more mobile route, one this is for sure: players have options. As of right now, Fortnite Mobile is only available for iOS devices, though a release window has been given for Android users. One thing the developers wanted to be sure of, is that fans knew they were constantly working to improve quality. One feature that many have been begging for is Voice Chat which brings us to the dev team’s big announcement: Voice Chat is officially coming soon! Not only that, but with that coveted mute feature too!

In a recent blog update, Epic Games clued fans in on what they can expect for the mobile version of the popular battle royale game. “We know that communication is key when you’re squadding up for that Victory Royale, so we’re working to bring voice chat to mobile. On top of that, you’ll be able to chat with your teammates regardless of platform!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Epic Games also added, “We’re also looking to make it really easy to mute yourself, other players, or open up all communications with a simple tap. There will be a button on the screen that lets you mute yourself, mute everyone in your party, or go back to open-microphone.”

Since there is the duos and squad options, being able to effectively community with your group with first-party support could be a huge asset. There are other programs many use, I myself use Discord, but convenience is the name of the game and this new feature will make it a lot easier for players to speak freely and focus on that Victory Royale!

The update isn’t quite ready, but it will be coming soon! Interested in seeing what else is new for the mobile platform?

Below are a few other new features currently finding their way into the game, as per the official patch notes:

Customizable HUD

We’ve heard your requests for the ability to customize the HUD and, earlier this week, we added this feature to the game. Try it out and let us know what you think. We’re excited to get this into your hands!

Gameplay and Controls

We’re continuing to work on improvements. Some upcoming examples include improving Autorun and adding better ways to fire. Once we roll out these changes, we’ll add options to the settings so you can try them out and see what works best for you!

Game Performance

We see some areas where game performance can can be improved. We’re fixing code to optimize the experience (e.g. increase graphic quality), as well as adding a Battery-Saver mode which will allow you increased performance if you choose to lower the graphic quality. It’s our first implementation of this option and we’ll continue to improve upon it.

Stats

Many of you have asked for stat tracking on mobile. We are working to improve our stats servers so we can handle many more players, including those on mobile. We’re looking to enable this sometime this summer, once we are confident the improvements are performing up to our expectations.

Stability