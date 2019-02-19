Popular ‘Call of Duty’ Mode Coming To ‘Fortnite’

It looks like one of Call of Duty’s most popular modes is making its way to Fortnite, presumably as a limited time mode.

More specifically, according to a new leak, it looks Call of Duty’s Gun Game mode — which has been a staple of the series for many years — is coming to Epic Games battle royale title.

The potential new limited time mode was discovered via a data-miner while they were looking through the files of the game’s latest patch — V7.40 — which released last week.

Not only do the files of the new patch make specific note to “Gun Game,” but even have the following caption: “Earn eliminations to make your way through all of the weapons to the end!”

“Gun Game” “Earn eliminations to make your way through all of the weapons to the end!” (Upcoming LTM Via @lucas7yoshi_)#Fortnite #FortniteBR pic.twitter.com/H543r8wYd5 — FortniteBR – Info (@FNInformation) February 15, 2019

As you can see, unlike some file leaks, there isn’t any vagueness here. That said, it should still be taken with a grain of salt. Other seemingly obvious Fortnite file leaks have proved fruitless in the past, and it’s possible this will too. In other words, don’t go betting your home on this one.

That said, even if the leak is accurate in what it suggests, who knows when this new mode will arrive. Could be with the next update, could be months from now. If it does arrive with the next update though, we may be getting our hands on it as soon as tomorrow.

For those that don’t know: Gun Game is, traditionally, a wager match game mode that consists of a set number of players competing in a free-for-all style game. As players rack up kills, they get different weapons. The first person to achieve a kill with every weapon, wins, or, if the match is on a timer, the player with the most kills wins.

The mode would be a pretty radical departure from the vanilla Fortnite experience, but maybe Epic Games has some tweaks in mind to make it more compatible with the battle royale game.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Would you be interested in a Fortnite-version of Gun Game?

