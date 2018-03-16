Fortnite Is Already the Most Popular Game On iOS, Even With Limited Distribution

It’s been a crazy 24 hours for Epic Games and Fortnite. Last night, popular streamer Ninja teamed up with R & B performer Drake for an all-star session that resulted in over 550,000 concurrent views most of the evening, along with huge social media traffic. And this morning, the publisher launched a beta for the mobile version, with thousands of invites sent to interested players. It also revealed an all-star session for the game to come at E3 in a few months, featuring celebrities and pro gamers alike.

So what better way to end this whirlwind of a day than with even more good news? A new report from VentureBeat confirms that, although it’s in limited distribution and has only been out for a few hours, Fortnite has already become the number one most downloaded iPhone game in the United States. These statistics come from GamesBeat, through app tracking firm Sensor Tower.

Additionally, it looks like Fortnite has become the second most downloaded app across all categories in the U.S., and it’s also placed at number three in Canada and number five in Great Britain. Keep in mind that’s producing all these numbers while it’s in beta.

So far, feedback for the mobile version of the game has been good. Some people still prefer the console/PC versions, but we’ve been hearing that Fortnite has run really well on high-end devices, even in beta testing.

Epic Games hasn’t given a release date for the game on mobile just yet, but considering it’s in an almost-finished state at this point, we’d be surprised if we weren’t playing the game by summer. The publisher may save the game’s launch until around E3 time, so that it celebrate its all-star Victory Royale in the same shot. We’ll certainly let you know once a release date is confirmed.

Didn’t get in the beta? Don’t worry, as you can still play Fortnite for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

