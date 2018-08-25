Gaming

Fortnite: Watch the Moment the Mysterious Cube Appeared

Fortnite players have been following the mysterious lightning strikes since they first began […]

By

Fortnite players have been following the mysterious lightning strikes since they first began yesterday and now … we have even more questions. A mysterious cube has appeared where the initial lightning strike struck and we’re not just getting some major Marvel vibes from it, but some doom and gloom ones as well.

You can see the moment this new mystery popped up in the world of Battle Royale with the helpful clip below:

One person even noted that it appeared at the same time that the initial lightning took place the first time:

It’s yet another mystery that Epic Games has given us and players can’t wait to dive right in to try to solve it before the next big clue hits. This is obviously gearing up for something big, an epic way to close out Season 5, and we’re itching to know how deep this rabbit hole goes:

Whatever it is, we most likely won’t have a for sure answer until Epic Games damn well decides it’s time for us to know.

Of course nothing has been officially announced by the dev team over at Epic Games, as per usual. They love to watch the world burn as their fans try to figure out the puzzle themselves before the big reveal. Still, since we are only half-way through Season 5, this boasts well for that grand finale if it truly ends up being a huge event!

What do you think the big event will be? Or will it be a quite closure and farewell? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below with your best theories!

